Govt will ensure uninterrupted gas supply by 2026: Nasrul Hamid

The government will ensure uninterrupted gas supply in the country by 2026, said State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid.

"We want to dig 46 gas wells by 2025 to ensure gas supply," the state minister said while speaking to journalists at the secretariat on Tuesday (16 January).

He said the shortage of gas supply in the country is a big challenge.

"Gas supply is a big challenge if the closed floating terminal opens in the next couple of days, the current situation of gas will improve," Nasrul Hamid added.

He also said the government will implement an automated price adjustment formula by March of this year for fuel oil.

"Automatic price adjustment will start from March. The price will be adjusted every month. We will start with fuel oil prices," he added.