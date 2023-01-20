Govt waives Tk1,024 crore stamp duty for Barishal coal-fired power plant

TBS Report
20 January, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 20 January, 2023, 10:56 am

Representational Image. Photo: REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo
Representational Image. Photo: REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

The government has waived stamp duty amounting to Tk1,024 crore for various deeds of Barishal coal-fired power plant.

The Internal Resources Division (IRD) of the finance ministry issued a notification regarding the waiver on Thursday (19 January).

The stamp duty for the registration of project financing documents and deeds for the construction of the power plant has been waived off, the notification read. 

The project financing documents and deeds include share pledge agreement, land lease agreement assignment agreement, insurance assignment agreement, security assignment agreement, assignment of accounts, pledge of share agreement (second ranking), assignment of Sino Sure equity policy, deed of mortgage, transmission line contract assignment agreement, O and M assignment agreement CSA assignment agreement, CTA assignment agreement, land lease agreement, project land purchase title deeds and marine insurance.

Previously, the government had also waived stamp duty for Banshkhali 1320 MW (SSPL) Coal Power Plant.

