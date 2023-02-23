Govt signs deal with ISA to increase solar energy use in Bangladesh

Bangladesh government has signed an agreement with International Solar Alliance (ISA) in order to increase the use of solar energy in the country.

The agreement was signed on Thursday morning at the Intercontinental Hotel in Dhaka in the presence of Nasrul Hamid, state minister for the Ministry of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources and Ajay Mathur, director general of ISA.

Under the agreement, ISA would help form necessary policies and a roadmap to ramp up the use of solar energy in Bangladesh amid the energy crunch brought in by the dependence on fossil fuels.