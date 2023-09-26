Govt refixes commission rates on sales of petroleum fuels

Energy

UNB
26 September, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2023, 12:04 pm

Related News

Govt refixes commission rates on sales of petroleum fuels

UNB
26 September, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2023, 12:04 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The government has reset rates of commission for the dealers and agents on the sales of petroleum fuels.

Despite reducing the percentage of the commission on the sales of the petroleum products, their commission rates were increased as the prices of all petroleum fuels were raised by the government in August last year.

In a gazette notification the Energy and Mineral Resources Division of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources announced the decision on Tuesday refixing the commission rates for the dealers and agents.

As per the gazette notification, the dealers and agents will get 4.28% in commission on the sales of per litre octane, 4.24% on the sales of petrol, 2% on sales of kerosene and 2.85% per litre diesel.

Previously, the commission on octane and petrol was 4.9%, 3% on diesel and 1.92% on kerosene.

In terms of the value of the products, as the prices of all the petroleum fuels were raised by the government by up to 51.7% in August last year, the petrol pump owners said that the dealers and agents will get an increased rate of commission by Tk0.50 for octane and petrol while Tk0.28 for diesel.

The government re-fixed the commissions in terms of value of the products against the backdrop of the demand of the petrol pump owners.

They started observing a countrywide strike at the petrol pumps to raise the commission rates on the sales of petroleum products from 2 September. But upon assurance from the government to raise the commission they called off their strike on 3 September.

Bangladesh / Top News

fuel / Petroleum / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

More than 86 lakh Bangladeshis went abroad as migrant workers in the last 14 years, according to BMET (Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training). Naturally, these workers return to Bangladesh at some point to settle down. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why migrant workers have a hard time back at home

16h | Panorama
What impact will a forward forex rate have?

What impact will a forward forex rate have?

16h | Panorama
India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

1d | Panorama
It is highly unlikely that inflation rate is going to come down soon. PHOTO: TBS

No more central bank loans to the govt: Will it be enough to curb inflation?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

1h | TBS World
Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

3h | TBS SPORTS
Mahmudullah received two positive updates in a single evening

Mahmudullah received two positive updates in a single evening

5h | TBS SPORTS
Indians Have 3 Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn Banknotes

Indians Have 3 Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn Banknotes

6h | TBS Economy