Govt to procure 67.20 lakh MMBtu LNG, 15.85 lakh MTs fuel oil

The government today approved separate proposals for procuring some 67.20 lakh Metric Million British Thermal Unit (MMBtu) LNG and 15.85 lakh Metric Tons (MTs) of fuel oil from the international market for July to December 2023.

The approvals came from the 23rd meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) in this year held here today virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

Briefing the reporters after the meeting virtually, Additional Secretary of the Cabinet Division Md Syed Mahbub Khan, informed that the day's CCGP meeting approved a total of 13 procurement proposals.

He said that following two separate proposals from the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, Petrobangla would procure some 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG from M/S Excelerate Energy LP, United States with around Taka 572.04 crore while the Petrobangla will procure another cargo of 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG from the M/S Vitol Asia Pte. Ltd., Singapore with around Tk544.19 crore.

The committee also approved a proposal of the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) under Energy and Mineral Resources Division to import about 15.85 lakh MTs of fuel oil from Unipec Singapore Pte Ltd. and Vitol Asia Pte Ltd, Singapore at a cost over Tk12,276.69 crore.

The CCGP approved a proposal of the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) under the Ministry of Industries to procure some 30,000 MTs of bulk granular (optional) urea fertilizer under state-level agreement under the 18th lot from Muntajat, Qatar at a cost of Tk87.98 crore.

The committee also approved another proposal of the BCIC to procure some 30,000 MTs of bulk prilled (optional) urea fertilizer from Muntajat, Qatar at a cost of Tk97.58 crore.

Besides, the committee approved another proposal of the BCIC to procure some 30,000 MTs of bulk granular urea fertilizer from Karnaphuli Fertilizer Company Limited (KAFCO) under 20th lot of 2022-23 at a cost of Tk96.94 crore.

The committee also approved another proposal of the BCIC to procure some 30,000 MTs of bulk granular urea fertilizer from Karnaphuli Fertilizer Company Limited (KAFCO) under 1st lot of 2023-24 at a cost of Tk97.66 crore.

Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation (BADC) would procure 40,000 MTs of DAP fertilizer from MA'ADEN, Saudi Arabia under state-level agreement under the 5th lot with around Tk193.03 crore.

The BADC would purchase 30,000 MTs of MOP fertilizer from Russian JSC Foreign Economic Corporation "Prodintorg" under state-level agreement under the 1st lot with around Tk111.83 crore.

The BADC would also procure 1,00,000 MTs of MOP fertilizer from Canadian Commercial Corporation under state-level agreement under the 7th and 8th lots with around Tk372.78 crore.