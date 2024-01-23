Govt to procure 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG from Swiss TotalEnergies

The government is going to procure 33.60 lakh MMBtu liquified natural gas (LNG) from the Switzerland-based TotalEnergies Gas & Power Limited.

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase yesterday approved a proposal on this at its first meeting under the newly formed government with Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali in the chair.

This LNG import will cost Tk470.49 crore, which translates to $10.88 per MMBtu, officials of the Cabinet Division told the media after the meeting.

The committee also approved the purchase of 1.20 crore litres of rice bran oil and 20,000 tonnes of red lentils for the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) at a cost of Tk391 crore.

The TCB will purchase 1.20 crore litres of rice bran oil in three lots from three local companies – Majumdar Products, Majumdar Bran Oil Mills, and Ali Natural Oil Mills and Agro Industries through direct purchase method at a cost of Tk189.60 crore.

Following another proposal from the Ministry of Commerce, the decision to purchase 10,000 tonnes of lentils from Uma Expo Private Limited in India has been approved.

The government has allocated Tk96.14 crore for the purchase of the lentils. A kilogram of lentils will cost Tk101.

Additionally, the cabinet committee has granted approval for the procurement of another 10,000 tonnes of lentils from Roy Agro Food Products in Bogura and Nabil Naba Foods Limited in Dhaka at a cost of Tk105.45 crore. The unit price for these lentils has been set at Tk105 per kilogram.

Fertiliser procurement

Following separate proposals from the Ministry of Agriculture, the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) will procure 40,000 tonnes of DAP fertiliser from MA'ADEN, Saudi Arabia, with around Tk259.16 crore where per tonne fertiliser will cost $589.

The BADC will procure 30,000 tonnes of TSP fertiliser from OCP, SA, Morocco with around Tk127.38 crore where per ton fertiliser would cost $386.

In another proposal, the BADC will purchase 40,000 tonnes of DAP fertiliser from OCP, SA, Morocco under the 3rd lot under state-level agreement with around Tk240.90 crore where per tonne would cost $547.50.

The BADC will also import 30,000 tonnes of MOP fertiliser from JSC Foreign Economic Cooperation (Prodintorg), Russia with around Tk99.70 crore, with a tonne of fertiliser costing $302.10.

In separate proposals, the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) will procure 30,000 tonnes of bulk granular urea fertiliser from Muntajat, Qatar, with around Tk103.43 crore where per tonne would cost $313.42.

The BCIC will also procure 30,000 tonnes of bagged granular urea fertiliser from KAFCO, Bangladesh, under the 13th lot with around Tk104.49 crore, per tonne costing $316.62.

The BCIC will procure another consignment of 30,000 tonnes of bulk granular fertiliser from SABIC Agri-Nutrients Company, Saudi Arabia, with around Tk103.43 crore where a tonne of the item would cost $313.42