Govt plans generating more 2,883 MW power in next 6 yrs

Energy

BSS
13 January, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 07:09 pm

Related News

Govt plans generating more 2,883 MW power in next 6 yrs

According to the plan adopted this month, 553-MW electricity will add this year, 923 MW will come in 2023, 603 MW in 2024, 200 MW in 2025, 502 MW in 2026 and 102 MW in 2027

BSS
13 January, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 07:09 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The government has adopted a year-based plan to generate more 2,883 megawatt (MW) electricity by the next six years, an official said. 
 
"Activities are being carried out in accordance with the plant for generation of 2,883 MW power through both public and private initiatives," the official familiar with the process told BSS here today. 
 
According to the plan adopted this month, 553-MW electricity will add this year, 923 MW will come in 2023, 603 MW in 2024, 200 MW in 2025, 502 MW in 2026 and 102 MW in 2027. 
 
With the present government's sincere efforts and timely initiatives, the power sector will continue to increase, as the government increased power generation to 25,284 MW, a power cell source said. 
 
It said the government has provided power connections to 3.10 crore new consumers with expansion of 3.57 lakh kilometres new distribution line and 5,011 circuit kilometer of transmission line in the last 13 years. 
 
Talking to BSS, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said that the electricity generation capacity reached 25,284 MW (including captive) from 4,942 MW in 2009, with around 99.75 percent of the population having access to electricity due to bold and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. 
 
He said the Awami League-led government has achieved tremendous successes in the power sector in last 13 years and given top priority to the development of the sector considering its importance in the overall development of the country. 
 
"We have successfully constructed 121 power plants having generation capacity of 20,342 MW after assuming office in 2009," Nasrul Hamid said. 
 
According to the Power System Master Plan (PSMP) 2016, Bangladesh has an aspiration to become a high-income country by 2041 increasing the country's power generation capacity to 60,000 MW.  
 
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government has a target to generate 60,000-MW electricity by 2041, as the government materialized its earlier Vision-2021 by increasing generation capacity to 25,284 MW from 24,000 MW, it said. 
 
Director General of Power Cell under the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Engineer Mohammad Hossain said construction works are going on fast at Moheshkhali area aimed at generating 2400 MW electricity from Matarbari Ultra Super Critical Coal Fired Power Plant. 
 
"The government is very much optimistic of bringing 1200 MW power from Matarbari Coal Fired Power Plant by 2024 and another 1200 MW in phases," he said.

Bangladesh / Top News

Govt plans / Electricity

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo caption: Shell’s shareholders have not asked many questions about taxes. They should. Photo: Bloomberg

Shell's tax-free days in the Bahamas are numbered

3h | Panorama
Md Kafi Khan. Illustration: TBS

How corporate governance is changing

5h | Thoughts
Joseph S Nye Jr. Illustration: TBS

Whatever happened to soft power?

8h | Thoughts
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Story of rickshaw painter Rafiqul Islam

Story of rickshaw painter Rafiqul Islam

3h | Videos
Goldfish learns to drive a car in Israel

Goldfish learns to drive a car in Israel

3h | Videos
Low priced shoe market

Low priced shoe market

6h | Videos
Pitha Utsab going on at Shilpakala

Pitha Utsab going on at Shilpakala

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

5
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike