Govt plans to drill 19 more gas wells in Bhola by 2028: Adviser Fouzul

Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan speaks to reporters after visiting Ilisha-1 gas field in Bhola on 1 November 2024. Photo: BSS

The government has a plan to drill nine more natural gas wells in Bhola by 2028 as part of its plan to intensify the country's gas production efforts, Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan said today (1 November).

"As part of our plan, we will drill five gas wells in the district by 2025 and more 14 wells by 2028 respectively," he said while visiting Ilisha-1 gas field in Bhola.

The adviser said, "There is a shortage of gas in the country. As a result, huge amount of foreign currency has to be spent on importing gas. Now we need 4,000 mmcfd of gas. But we are now getting only 2,000 mmcfd against the demand."

"We are currently importing gas from various countries spending huge amount of foreign currencies. LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) is being imported annually at a cost of Tk6,000 crore to meet the shortfall. Efforts are underway to develop new gas fields and moving towards gas production," he added.

The adviser said from now on, no project will be taken without open competition and the work will be awarded to whom, who will give the best proposal through open tender. Later, expert committee opinions will be taken in this regard, he added.

"We have taken up all big projects. But people's priorities were not given importance in this regard, so corruption has increased in such big projects. We want to focus on people's need," Fouzul Kabir said.

About the demand of gas supply to every household, he said the matter would be considered subject to increase of gas supply in future. "Since I will not do politics, I will not give the people such false assurance."

The adviser assured to solve Bhola's electricity problem and establish gas-based factories in the district.

During his day-long stay in the coastal district Bhola, he visited Shahbazpur gas field, Bhola North-1, North-2 and Ilisha-1 gas fields in Borhanuddin upazila.

The adviser also visited gas-based 225 and 220 MW combined power plant in Borhanuddin Upazila of Bhola.

Energy Secretary SM Moin Ahmed, Chairman of Pettobangla, Deputy Commissioner of Bhola Md Azad Jahan and senior officials were present, among others.