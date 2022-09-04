Govt inks deal with Chinese-Bangladeshi consortium to set up wind power plant

Energy

TBS Report
04 September, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2022, 10:34 pm

Related News

Govt inks deal with Chinese-Bangladeshi consortium to set up wind power plant

The project cost is expected to be around $96.597m

TBS Report
04 September, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2022, 10:34 pm
Govt inks deal with Chinese-Bangladeshi consortium to set up wind power plant

Government has signed a contract with a Chinese-Bangladeshi consortium to set up a 55 megawatt wind power plant at Mongla in Bagerhat.

The Consortium of Envision Energy, (Jiangsu) Co. Ltd., China, SQ Trading and Engineering, Bangladesh and Envision Renewable Energy Limited, Hong Kong signed the deal with Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) at the capital's Bitdut Bhaban on Sunday.

The consortium will develop the plant under a new special project vehicle (SPV) company Mongla Green Power Ltd, reports the UNB.

The project cost is expected to be around $96.597m.

BPDB director Golam Rabbani and Mongla Green Energy's managing director Xu Wentao signed the contract on behalf of their respective sides.

As per the deal, the state-owned BPDB will purchase electricity from the plant at a levelised tariff of 13.20 Cents, equivalent to Tk13 per kilowatt hour (each unit).

The BPDB will purchase electricity from the independent power producer (IPP) plant over a period of 20 years spending a total of more than Tk2,000 crore.

This has been the second deal for wind power for which the BPDB signed a contract with the private sector sponsor.

Earlier, the BPDB signed the first deal with US-DK Green Energy (BD), a private firm, fir setting up a 60 MW wind power plant at Cox's Bazar.

"Through this, Bangladesh goes one step ahead towards renewable energy," State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said at the agreement signing ceremony.

"Other than protecting the environment, such a project will also play a vital role in ensuring the energy security of Bangladesh," the minister said at the event, chaired by BPDB Chairman Md Mahbubur Rahman.

Bangladesh / Top News

Wind power plant / china

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tanveer Ahmed posed for a photo at his Banani office with the company&#039;s flagship mobile game Dragon Village recently. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The country’s first mobile game developer company took root from a programming book bought from Nilkhet

15h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How do you deal with loss-making state-owned enterprises?

13h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Pakistan’s ghosts loom over Imran Khan

11h | Panorama
Photos: Color Clouds

Color Clouds: has gentrified ‘Hawai Mithai’

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Boat journey in Rajshahi celebrating communal harmony

Boat journey in Rajshahi celebrating communal harmony

4h | Videos
Lyricist Gazi Mazharul Anwar no more

Lyricist Gazi Mazharul Anwar no more

5h | Videos
PM Hasina to visit India Monday

PM Hasina to visit India Monday

8h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Zimbabwe make history by beating Australia in 3rd ODI

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

5
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman