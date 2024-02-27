Govt hikes gas price for power production by Tk0.75 per cubic metre

TBS Report
27 February, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2024, 06:04 pm

The new rates will come into effect from the running month.

File photo of a gas field in Bibiyana.
File photo of a gas field in Bibiyana.

The government has increased the price of gas used in power production by Tk0.75 per cubic metre. 

The price of captive electricity gas used in factories has also been hiked by the same rate, according to a gazette notification issued by the Energy and Mineral Resources Division today (27 February).

At present, the price of each unit of gas used for power production is Tk14 and captive gas is Tk30.

Prices of gas used in household and transportation have not been increased.

 

