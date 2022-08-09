Govt has taken all measures to ensure energy security: Nasrul Hamid 

TBS Report
09 August, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2022, 04:39 pm

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Collected
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Collected

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said that all necessary steps have been taken by the government to ensure energy security. 

"The government is working to ensure energy security. The effects of the global pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war have not deterred us from achieving our goals. Despite global crisis, we have been able to maintain an uninterrupted supply of fuel oil, gas and LPG," he said while addressing a virtual seminar arranged by the energy division marking energy security day Tuesday (9 August). 

He also noted that the current crisis in the energy sector is temporary and Bangladesh will soon overcome it, said a press release. 

Prime Minister's Advisor on Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Taufiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury said that efficient, cost-effective use and diversification of energy will contribute effectively to energy security.

