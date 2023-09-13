Govt fixes power tariff for three power plants

The government today approved separate proposals for fixing power tariff for procuring power from two solar power plants and one wind-based power plant for a long 20-year period with an overall estimated cost of around Tk19,476 crore.

The approvals came from the 30th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) in this year held today virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

Briefing reporters after the meeting virtually, Cabinet Division additional secretary Sayeed Mahbub Khan said that the day's CCGP meeting approved a total of 14 proposals.

He said following a proposal from the Power Division, Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) would procure electricity at Tk10.8782 for per kilowatt hour from the Consortium of Green Progress Renewable BV and IRB Associates Ltd for a 20-year period under "No electricity no payment" method with around Tk3,525.60 crore from the 100MW solar power plant being set up at Bochaganj upazila under Dinajpur district and Peerganj upazila under Thakurgaon district.

Mahbub said the BPDB will also procure electricity at Taka 10.9281 for per kilowatt hour for a 20-year period also under "No electricity no payment" method from the Consortium of Ditrolic SA International Pte and Powernetic Energy Ltd with around Tk 3,542.40 crore from the 100 MW solar power plant being set up at Cox's Bazar Sadar upazila.

The Cabinet Division additional secretary informed that the BPDB would procure electricity at Tk13.414 for per kilowatt hour from JT New Energy Company Ltd for a 20-year period under Build-Own-Operate (BOO) Method with around Taka 12,408 crore from the 220MW wind-based power plant being set up at Chakoria in Cox's Bazar.

He said the day's CCGP meeting also okayed a proposal from the Power Division under which the works on "Design, Supply, Installation, Testing Commissioning of Advanced Metering Infrastructure including Upgradation of Unified Prepaid System on Turnkey Basis" would be procured from the Joint Venture of Oculin Tech Bd Ltd.; NuriFlex Co.; and SQ Trading & Engineering with around Tk 460.50 crore.

Mahbub said following a proposal from the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, the Civil Aviation Authority would procure the public works from three bidders with around Tk 772.75 crore for the Concrete Overlaying of Runway Surface Asfault of Jashore Airport, Sayeedpur Airport and Shah Makhdum Airport, Rajshahi.

Apart from these, the CCGP meeting also approved a proposal from the Road Transport and Highways Division under which the LEA Associates South Asia Pvt Ltd, India has been appointed as the consultants for the four-Lane up gradation of Hatirjheel-Rampura Bridge-Banashri-Shekherjaiga-Amulia-Demra highway with around Taka 53.30 crore.