Govt exploring rooftop, floating solar power for scarcity of lands: Nasrul 

Energy

UNB 
16 January, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 03:28 pm

Related News

Govt exploring rooftop, floating solar power for scarcity of lands: Nasrul 

UNB 
16 January, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 03:28 pm
Govt exploring rooftop, floating solar power for scarcity of lands: Nasrul 

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said that the government is exploring options like rooftop and floating solar power plants as alternatives to land-based ones due to scarcity of lands.   

He said it is not possible to set up land-based large-scale solar plants as lands are being used for agriculture and other necessary purposes.

The state minister made the remarks while presiding over the virtually held "Member Interventions" session of the 12th assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) on Saturday evening.

Stressing the need for international cooperation to address the global energy challenges in a credible manner, he said regional and sub-regional cooperation is also essential in this regard.

He urged all to work together to keep the modern and innovative technologies open for all at an affordable cost.

Nasrul Hamid mentioned that Bangladesh has been making all its efforts with limited resources to promote renewable energy.

"Over 20 million people of the country have been brought under the electricity facilities through setting up over six million solar home systems," he added.

Moreover, people of the remote areas are being given electricity through installing 26 solar mini-grids while 2,000 diesel-run irrigation pumps were converted into solar-run pumps to reduce the use of liquid fuels.

Nasrul said currently the country is generating 650MW electricity from solar energy while eight grid-tied solar parks, having 231MW capacity, were set up across the country.    

He said the government has introduced the net metering system to encourage rooftop solar while initiatives have been taken to use other sources of renewable energy like wind, waste to generate electricity.

Projects were undertaken to generate 245MW of electricity from wind while Dhaka North City Corporation signed a contract to set up a 42.5MW waste to energy plant.

The conference was attended by representatives from Zimbabwe, Colombia, India, US,  el Salvador, Belgium, Norway, Uruguay, Canada, Indonesia, Singapore, Greece, Spain, China, Japan, Switzerland, Croatia, Turkmenistan, Serbia, Germany, France, Italy, Sun Marino, and Saudi Arabia.
 

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News

Bangladesh / Power and Energy / Solar Power / State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Queen has now stripped Prince Andrew of his military titles and royal patronages. Photo: Reuters

Prince Andrew and the monarchy’s royal mess

1h | Bloomberg Special
Photo: Reuters

ELLE magazine bans fur in all its titles to support animal welfare

2h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Andeem: using tie-dyes to give sharis a burst of life 

2h | Mode
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

3h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

37m | Videos
Prince Andrew Stripped of Military Titles, Charities Amid Sex Abuse Lawsuit

Prince Andrew Stripped of Military Titles, Charities Amid Sex Abuse Lawsuit

19h | Videos
Shakrain: A festival of Kites and Fireworks

Shakrain: A festival of Kites and Fireworks

23h | Videos
Rajshahi’s mango flavor ‘rashogolla’ becoming popular among sweet lovers

Rajshahi’s mango flavor ‘rashogolla’ becoming popular among sweet lovers

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

5
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike