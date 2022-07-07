Govt bans illumination of buildings, markets to save electricity

Energy

TBS Report
07 July, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 06:20 pm

File photo
File photo

The government has banned illuminating social events, community centres, shopping malls, shops, offices, courts and homes for decorative purposes in a bid to save energy.

The Cabinet Division has issued a notification in this regard on Thursday (7 July). 

The restrictions imposed, in the backdrop of spiraling fuel prices in the global market, will remain in force until further notice.

The decision came in the wake of the power disruptions across country following global energy crisis due to Russia-Ukraine war.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister's Energy Adviser Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury said that the Ministry of Power and Energy will recommend to the Ministry of Public Administration and other concerned ministries to reduce the weekly working hours and implement a work-from-home policy in a bid to save energy.

