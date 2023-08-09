Govt to sign new deals with Summit Group, Excelerate Energy to get long-term LNG supply

Energy

UNB
09 August, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2023, 08:47 pm

Related News

Govt to sign new deals with Summit Group, Excelerate Energy to get long-term LNG supply

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs at a meeting on Wednesday approved two separate proposals in principle

UNB
09 August, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2023, 08:47 pm
Govt to sign new deals with Summit Group, Excelerate Energy to get long-term LNG supply

The government is going to sign new deals with Summit Group and Excelerate Energy to get supply of LNG on a long term basis beyond their existing contracts as LNG terminal service providers.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs at a meeting on Wednesday approved two separate proposals in principle, placed by Energy and Mineral Resources on behalf of the Petrobangla.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presided over the virtual meeting.

As per a proposal, the Excelerate Energy Bangladesh Ltd, which set up a floating terminal and re-gasification unit (FSRU) at Moheshkhali in Cox's Bazar, will supply 1 to 1.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG from 2026 for a period of 15 years under a long term contract.

Under a similar proposal, Summit Oil & Shipping Co Ltd, a subsidiary of the Summit Group, which established a FSRU at Moheshkhali in Cox's Bazar, will supply 1.5 MTPA of LNG from 2026 for a period of 15 years under a long-term contract.

Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Md Aminul Ahsan, who briefed reporters about the Cabinet body's meeting outcomes, did not disclose any detail of the offers of Summit and Excelerate Energy, specially the rate of LNG.

"You will learn about the rates of LNG when they come to the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) for final approval," he told reporters.

Currently, both the Excelerate Energy and Summit have been providing the FSRU service to the government since 2018 and 2019 respectively to re-gasify the LNG imported by the Petrobangla from Qatar and Oman.

The two companies have been pursuing the government to set up another two FSRU, one at Moheshkhali by Summit, another at Payra of Patuakhali.

The Summit Group has received the in-principle approval of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs to set up the second FSRU at Moheshkhali while the US-based Excelerate Energy's offer is waiting to receive the similar approval.

Bangladesh has been desperately looking for LNG imports to meet its growing demand for natural gas.

Petrobangla has been supplying 3000 MMCFD gas of which about 2300 MMCFD is locally produced of which 700 MMCFD is imported.

As a result, the country is experiencing a huge shortfall of about 1000 million cubic feet per day (MMCFD) gas to meet the demand for 4000 MMCFD.

Recently, Petrobangla signed two new deals with Qatar and Oman to receive more LNG supply from 2026 beyond the two existing deals with the two nations.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Economic Affairs body approved in-principle a proposal of the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) to receive the repair service for its damaged compressor of Gas Turbine of Ghorashal 3rd Unit Re-Powered Combined Cycle Power Plant from the main manufacturer of Electric (Switzerland) GmbH under the direct procurement method (DPM).

The Cabinet body also approved another proposal in-principle to implement the project 'Construction, Operation and Maintenance of Water Treatment Plant at Purbachal New Town' of the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartipakkhay (Rajuk) under the public private partnership (PPP).

The Rajuk has taken up the project for constructing an environment-friendly and sustainable sewage system in Purbachal New Town.

Top News

LNG / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

29m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Art DeFehr: The man who transformed Bangladesh's agriculture in its early years

2h | Panorama
The snow leopard is the apex predator in the Himalayas. Photo: COLLECTED

Mystical guardians of the Himalayas: The enigmatic snow leopards

20h | Earth
Alexander V Mantytskiy, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. Sketch: TBS

Most acute food crises provoked by the US and its allies

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

16h | TBS Stories
Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

17h | TBS SPORTS
Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

17h | TBS Stories
Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

15h | TBS World

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state Health Secretary, Jean Gorinchteyn, Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state governor, Joao Doria, and director of Instituto Butantan, Dimas Tadeu Covas, hold boxes of the China&#039;s Sinovac vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as a cargo plane containing the vaccines arrives at Sao Paulo International Airport in Guarulhos, Brazil November 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

First doses of China's CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine arrive in Brazil