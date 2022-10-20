Ghorashal Power Plant’s Unit-5 resumes production after 8 days

Power generation at the Unit-5 of Narsingdi's Ghorashal Thermal Power Plant resumed on Thursday after eight days of suspension following to mechanical glitches.

Mohammad Zahurul Islam, chief engineer of the plant, told the media that power generation from the 210MW plant resumed this morning (20 October).

The plant's Unit-5 first was thrown out of operation by the national grid failure in most parts of Bangladesh on 4 October.

Later, production at Unit-4 resumed that day.

Out of three units, Unit-7 has been closed for maintenance since 19 September.

The power plant resumed operation a week after. However, it was again shut down two days after.