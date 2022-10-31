German Parliamentary State Secretary of Federal Ministry visits IDCOL energy projects

A German delegation headed by the Parliamentary State Secretary of the German Federal Ministry for economic cooperation and development, Dr Bärbel Kofler visited projects funded by KfW through IDCOL on 31 October in Jashore and Khulna.

Several Member of Parliament (MP) of National Parliament of the Federal Republic of Germany, senior officials of German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development and German Embassy of Bangladesh and directors of GIZ and KfW participated in the site visit, said a press release.

Alamgir Morshed, executive director and CEO, SM Monirul Islam, deputy CEO and CFO and other officials of IDCOL accompanied the team in this visit.

Alamgir Morshed thanked the German delegation for their visit to the site in rural Bangladesh. He said, "German Economic Cooperation and Development through KfW has always shown great dedication and commitment to the overall development of Bangladesh, especially the renewable energy sector. Solar Irrigation has been a very important project for our country. It has brought new dimension to the agriculture sector of Bangladesh, which is predominantly is an agricultural country. I believe, with the continued support of KfW and the German government, we will take this programme to greater heights."

The delegation team visited Solar Irrigation Pump at Bagherpara, Jashore where IDCOL provided financing and technical support for the project. The team is also scheduled to visit Domestic Biogas Plant in Khulna.

Mareike Schamel, portfolio manager, South Asia Energy Sector, KfW and Daniel Etschmann, principal technical expert solar energy, KfW are also expected to visit a 2.8 MWp rooftop solar project in Dhamrai, Savar later in November 2022.