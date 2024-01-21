Gas supply will improve in a day or two: Nasrul Hamid 

Energy

UNB
21 January, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2024, 04:55 pm

Related News

Gas supply will improve in a day or two: Nasrul Hamid 

UNB
21 January, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2024, 04:55 pm
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Collected
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Collected

Gas supply, in Dhaka and nearby areas, will improve in a day or two, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said today (21 January).

"We hope, gas shortage in Dhaka will decrease and we'll see improvement in a day or two," he said while briefing reporters at his ministry.

He noted that both the floating storage and regasification units (FSRU) in the country have resumed operation and the situation is gradually improving.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"However, one of them will undergo scheduled maintenance soon," he said, adding that normally the gas supply experiences some problems during the winter.

"But the government has taken measures to increase the supply of LPG as some 80 percent of the residential consumers now use this liquified gas,"he said.

He said only consumers in Dhaka and adjoining areas use the pipeline gas while remaining use the LPG.

If the industrial consumers are deducted from the total consumers, the number of household consumers will be 25 lakh, he said.

He also said the government has a plan to install gas metres for all the consumers in the next 3 years.

The country has been experiencing acute gas shortage since the start of the winter season. But the situation drastically deteriorated when one of the FSRUs experienced technical glitch on Friday.

The FSRU was repaired and put on operation that led to slight improvement in gas supply to Chattagram and elsewhere.

Meanwhile, another SFRU, which was on a 45-day scheduled maintenance, also resumed operation leading to a further improvement in the supply.

But the gas crisis was not fully resolved.

Many areas in Dhaka, Narayanganj and Gazipur had been experiencing extreme gas crises or low pressure problems.

Top News

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid / Gas supply

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration.

Wind.app: Can it make international payments a breeze?

7h | Panorama
As the number of vehicles and pedestrians are constantly changing, street management also needs constant supervision. Photo: TBS

Why road safety remains a pipe dream

4h | Panorama
Edgar Allan Poe: The raven's quill

Edgar Allan Poe: The raven's quill

1d | Features
Bahadur Shah Park or Antaghar Maidan in 1970. Photo: Collected

Antaghar: The tale of 19th-century Europeans-only club in Dhaka

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Farmers fear losses as Boro, potato seeds rot in biting cold

Farmers fear losses as Boro, potato seeds rot in biting cold

1h | Videos
Although communication is established, the solar cells of Japan's Chandrayaan are not working properly.

Although communication is established, the solar cells of Japan's Chandrayaan are not working properly.

3h | Videos
Japanese writer won literary award by writing with the help of ChatGPT

Japanese writer won literary award by writing with the help of ChatGPT

5h | Videos
The man who wants a share of Pele's fortune despite not being related to him

The man who wants a share of Pele's fortune despite not being related to him

19h | Videos