Gas supply from Titas well-14 resumes, 12 mmcf expected daily

Energy Secretary Md Nurul Alam inaugurated the supply from the well today (25 May). Photo: TBS

The supply of gas to the national grid from well number 14 in Brahmanbaria Titas Gas Field has been resumed after a closure for nearly two and a half years due to water related issues.

Following a two-month workover at a cost of Tk75 crore, Energy Secretary Md Nurul Alam inaugurated the supply from the well today (25 May).

The well is expected to add 12 million cubic feet (mmcf) of gas daily to the national grid. In the next 10 years, around Tk2,600 crore worth of gas will be extracted from this well, said officials.

The well, with a daily gas production capacity of 29.5 mmcf, was drilled in 2000. However, it was shut down on 1 November 2021 due to excessive water production issues.

Recently, Bangladesh Gas Fields Company Ltd (BGFCL), a subsidiary of the state-owned Petrobangla, launched a workover project for 7 closed gas wells, including the Titas well number 14, at a cost of Tk523 crore. Under the project, Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Ltd (Bapex) started the workover activities on well number 14 on 19 March. Experimental gas production from the well started on 21 May.

Project Director Md Ismail Molla said the workover activities of the remaining 6 wells will be completed in December next year.

Inaugurating supply from well number 14, the energy secretary said the government aims to add another 618 mmcf of gas to the national grid in the next one to one-and-a-half years. There is a plan for workover and drilling on a total of 100 wells from next year.