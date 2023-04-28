People suffer as gas supply suspended due to pipeline leakage in Narayanganj

Energy

UNB
28 April, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 28 April, 2023, 10:59 am

People suffer as gas supply suspended due to pipeline leakage in Narayanganj

UNB
28 April, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 28 April, 2023, 10:59 am
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Titas Gas users in Narayanganj's Rupganj upazila suffered enormously following a disruption in the gas supply from Thursday noon due to a leakage in the pipeline.

The incident took place in the Rupsi area on Kanchan Road of Rupganj Upazila on Thursday at noon.

According to eyewitnesses, there is an 8-inch-diameter pipeline of Titas gas on Rupsi -Kanchan Road. Around 1 pm, a loud explosion occurred following a sudden leakage in the pipeline.

At that time, gas was coming out of the place where the explosion occurred, creating panic among the locals.

On information, a team from Titas Gas visited the spot and stopped the gas supply from the local DRS (gas control station).

As a result, the gas supply to Tarabo, Barabo, Jatramura, Rupsi, Murapara, Machimpur, Mirkutircheo, Bhulta, Pachaikha, Shonabo, Golakandail, Shawghat, Sinlab, Miabari and other areas of the upazila was stopped, causing immense sufferings to the residents.

Meanwhile, people in these areas were seen rushing to restaurants for lunch due to the suspension of gas supply while some were seen using gas cylinders or clay stoves.

Due to a sudden leakage in a gas pipeline in the Rupsi-Kanchan Road area, the gas supply was suspended, said Majbaul Haque, manager of the Jatramura branch office of Sonargaon Zone of Titas Gas.

"Once the leakage is repaired, the gas supply will be restored," he added.

 

Comments

