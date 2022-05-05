Gas supply resumes in Dhaka, adjoining areas

Energy

UNB
05 May, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2022, 06:30 pm

Related News

Gas supply resumes in Dhaka, adjoining areas

UNB
05 May, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2022, 06:30 pm
Gas flames of a mobile cooker are pictured in a private home, as Russia&#039;s invasion of Ukraine continues, in Bad Honnef near Bonn, Germany, 30 March 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Gas flames of a mobile cooker are pictured in a private home, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Bad Honnef near Bonn, Germany, 30 March 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Gas supply has resumed in different areas in Dhaka city and adjoining areas from Thursday afternoon, said a Titas Gas announcement. 

Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited suspended the gas supply at 10pm on 3 May (Eid Day) for a period of 48 hours in different areas including Amin Bazar, Hemayetpur, Savar EPZ, Ashulia, Manikganj, Dhamrai due to a maintenance work. 

It also said that some areas of Dhaka city may experience low pressure in gas supply during the same period which include Gabtoli, Mazar Road, Kalyanpur, Shyamoli, Mirpur, Mohammadpur, and Dhanmondi.

Meanwhile, the Gas Transmission Company of Bangladesh (GTCL) in a public notice had also informed that it will suspend gas supply to two high-pressure pipelines for maintenance and replacement works for 48 hours from 10pm on 3 May.

The high-pressure gas pipelines are Dhanua-Savar 20-inch dia gas transmission line and 30-inch dia gas transmission line from Bangabandhu Bridge's Eastern end to western end.

Top News

Gas supply / Titas

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Worshippers pray during the first day of Eid al-Fitr outside the iconic Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul. [Emrah Gurel/AP Photo]

Dear Eid: With love from 8 cities and one refugee camp

3h | Panorama
A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

1d | Wheels
Maisha Mahjabeen Priooty, a Dhaka based Instagram influencer. Photo: Courtesy

Your guide to acing a summer-proof Eid look

4d | Mode
Tyler Cowen. Illustration: TBS

Why does the tech workforce lean left?

4d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

A hundred-year market Babur Hat

A hundred-year market Babur Hat

3h | Videos
Shooting houses in Dhaka get busy

Shooting houses in Dhaka get busy

9h | Videos
Snakehead Murrel fish to be produced commercially

Snakehead Murrel fish to be produced commercially

22h | Videos
Nepal's forex reserves shrinking

Nepal's forex reserves shrinking

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

3
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

4
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

5
As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes
Energy

As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes

6
ACI gets first US FDA approval
Stocks

ACI gets first US FDA approval