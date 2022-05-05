Gas supply resumes in Dhaka, adjoining areas

Gas flames of a mobile cooker are pictured in a private home, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Bad Honnef near Bonn, Germany, 30 March 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Gas supply has resumed in different areas in Dhaka city and adjoining areas from Thursday afternoon, said a Titas Gas announcement.

Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited suspended the gas supply at 10pm on 3 May (Eid Day) for a period of 48 hours in different areas including Amin Bazar, Hemayetpur, Savar EPZ, Ashulia, Manikganj, Dhamrai due to a maintenance work.

It also said that some areas of Dhaka city may experience low pressure in gas supply during the same period which include Gabtoli, Mazar Road, Kalyanpur, Shyamoli, Mirpur, Mohammadpur, and Dhanmondi.

Meanwhile, the Gas Transmission Company of Bangladesh (GTCL) in a public notice had also informed that it will suspend gas supply to two high-pressure pipelines for maintenance and replacement works for 48 hours from 10pm on 3 May.

The high-pressure gas pipelines are Dhanua-Savar 20-inch dia gas transmission line and 30-inch dia gas transmission line from Bangabandhu Bridge's Eastern end to western end.