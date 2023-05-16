Gas supply to remain suspended in Brahmanbaria for 4 days

Gas supply will remain suspended in Ghatura and Sarail upazilas of Brahmanbaria for four days till Friday (19 May).

The Bakhrabad Gas Distribution Company Limited authorities stopped gas supply from 6am today.

"The authorities have decided to suspend gas supply due to transfer work of a gas pipeline under the four-lane highway from Ashuganj River Port to Akhaura Land Port," said MD Akhtaruzzaman, deputy general manager of Gas Distribution Company's head office.

"So, now the pipeline has been moved from the highway to a safer location," he added.

As a result, supply of gas to the new pipeline will be interrupted for four days at the consumer level, he added.

"We are working to resume gas supply before 19 May," he said.