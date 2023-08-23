Gas supply to remain suspended for 8 hours tomorrow in parts of Dhaka

Gas supply will remain suspended in parts of Dhaka tomorrow as due to planned replacement works of gas pipelines by Titas Gas Authorities.

There will be no gas supply from 10am to 6pm on Thursday (24 August) in Taltola, Goran, Sipahibagh, Tilpapara, Shantipur, Dakkhin Banasree, and northern part of Nandipara, reads a press release of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited.

The press release also stated that there may be low gas pressure in the surrounding areas during that time. Titas Gas Authority sincerely apologised for the temporary inconvenience to the esteemed customers.