Gas supply to remain suspended for 10 hours in Narayanganj tomorrow

TBS Report
28 May, 2024, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 12:31 pm

Representational image. Collected
Representational image. Collected

Gas supply will remain suspended for 10 hours from 10:00am to 8:00pm tomorrow (29 May) in different areas of Narayanganj for gas pipeline relocation and installation.

The areas where gas supply will remain halted include Panchabati, Panchabati BSCIC, Bholai, Isdair, Kashipur, Goganpur , Char Syedpur, and Mukta, reads a press release of the Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company.

Regretting the temporary inconvenience to consumers, the Titas Gas authority said the adjoins areas may experience low pressure in gas supply.

