Gas supply to remain off in Gazipur, adjoining areas Friday

Gas supply will remain suspended for 24 hours from 9am on Friday in different areas of Gazipur and adjoining areas due to emergency works in gas pipelines.

According to a press release of the Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited, the gas supply will remain off from 9am on Friday (17 June) to 9am on Saturday (18 June) in different areas from Dhanua TBS to Rajendrapur Intersection.

During the period, consumers in adjoining areas may experience low pressure problem, said the Titas Gas.

The Titas Gas Company regrets for the inconvenience of its customers for this emergency shutdown in gas supply.