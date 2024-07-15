Gas supply to remain off for 8hrs in parts of Dhaka today

Gas supply will remain suspended in different areas of the capital for 8 hours (from 10am to 6pm) today (15 July) for emergency works in the pipeline.

According to Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company, the areas where the gas supply will remain off include Banani DOHS, Shaheed Moinul Road and Swadhinata Sarani.

There may be low gas pressure in the surrounding areas during that time, said a Titas press release issued today.

Titas Gas Authority sincerely apologised for the temporary inconvenience to the esteemed customers.

Titus is regularly working on gas pipeline renovation, requiring occasional shutdowns of gas supply to different areas.