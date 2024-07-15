Gas supply to remain off for 8hrs in parts of Dhaka today

Energy

TBS Report
15 July, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 15 July, 2024, 10:49 am

Related News

Gas supply to remain off for 8hrs in parts of Dhaka today

The areas where the gas supply will remain off include Banani DOHS, Shaheed Moinul Road and Swadhinata Sarani

TBS Report
15 July, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 15 July, 2024, 10:49 am
Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

Gas supply will remain suspended in different areas of the capital for 8 hours (from 10am to 6pm) today (15 July) for emergency works in the pipeline.

According to Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company, the areas where the gas supply will remain off include Banani DOHS, Shaheed Moinul Road and Swadhinata Sarani.

There may be low gas pressure in the surrounding areas during that time, said a Titas press release issued today.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Titas Gas Authority sincerely apologised for the temporary inconvenience to the esteemed customers.

Titus is regularly working on gas pipeline renovation, requiring occasional shutdowns of gas supply to different areas.

Bangladesh / Top News

Gas supply / Titas Gas / energy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

13h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

2h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Travel in style: PaintInk's wearable art fanny packs

1h | Brands
PHOTO: Collected

Top 5 Dash Cams under Tk13,000

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Brazil's indigenous people protest controversial new law

Brazil's indigenous people protest controversial new law

1h | Videos
Imran's supporters got reserved seats, what will be the effect on Pakistan's politics?

Imran's supporters got reserved seats, what will be the effect on Pakistan's politics?

13h | Videos
Dighirpar market of Munshiganj is at risk from Padma river erosion

Dighirpar market of Munshiganj is at risk from Padma river erosion

2h | Videos
Argentina vs Colombia: Who will be crowned Copa 2024?

Argentina vs Colombia: Who will be crowned Copa 2024?

12h | Videos