Gas supply to remain off for 8hrs in parts of Dhaka on Saturday

Energy

TBS Report
02 June, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2023, 11:19 pm

Gas supply will remain suspended for eight hours from 10am to 6pm in different areas in Dhaka on Saturday.

According to Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited, the areas where there will be no gas supply due to emergency works in the supply pipeline include the northern areas along the Moghbazar-Mouchak-Malibagh Railgate, Noyatola, Gabtola, Greenway, Peyarabag, Modhubag and Mogbazar TNT colony. 

Besides, surrounding areas may experience low pressure in gas supply.

 

Gas supply

