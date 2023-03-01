Gas supply to remain off for 8 hours on Thursday in parts of capital

Energy

UNB
01 March, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2023, 03:59 pm

Photo: Collected
Gas supply will remain suspended for 8 hours from 2pm to 10pm on Thursday for all consumers in different areas of the capital due to emergency tie-up works in pipelines.

The areas include Mintoo Road, Eskaton, Pirbagh, Habibullah Road, Karwan Bazar, Old Elephant Road and areas adjacent to PG Hospital, Birdem Hospital, Dhaka Club, Holy Family Hospital, Dhaka University and Buet, said the Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited.

Regretting the temporary inconvenience, the Titas Gas authorities said consumers in other adjacent areas may experience low pressure in gas supply.

