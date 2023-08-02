Gas supply to remain off for 6 hours in parts of Dhaka Thursday

Energy

UNB
02 August, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2023, 06:19 pm

The adjoining areas may experience low pressure in gas supply during the shutdown period

Gas supply will remain suspended in different areas of the capital for 6 hours (from 2pm to 8pm) on Thursday for emergency works in gas pipeline.

According to Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company, the areas where gas supply will remain off include  Shaymoli, Adabar, PC Culture, Mohammadia Housing, Japan Garden City, west side of Dhanmondi, Satmosjid Road, Hazari Bagh, and Raerbazar.

The adjoining areas may experience low pressure in gas supply during the shutdown period, said Titas Gas regretting its customers' inconvenience.

