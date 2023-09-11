Gas supply to remain off for 12 hours in parts of Narayanganj, Rupganj on Tuesday

Gas supply will remain suspended for 12 hours on Tuesday in different areas of Narayanganj and Rupganj for emergency pipeline replacement work.

According to a public notice of the Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited, the areas where gas supply will remain off from 10 am to 10 pm on Tuesday for all kinds of consumers include Murapara, Baniadi, Mangalkhali, Vayela, Thakur Barir Tek, Bramhangaon, Chhonabo, Bhulta, Gawsia, Rupshi, Barpa and Kanchan.

Regretting the temporary inconvenience, the Titas Gas authority said Araihazar and its adjoining areas will experience low pressure in gas supply.