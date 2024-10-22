Gas supply to remain off for 12 hours in Narsingdi tomorrow

Gas supply will remain off for 12 hours at different areas in Narsingdi tomorrow (23 October).

According to Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution PLC, gas supply will remain off from 10 am to 10pm on Wednesday at Chinishpur, Abed Textile, Ghoradia, Narsingdi, Thermax Group, Boishakhi Spinning, Kararchar area.

During the period, the low pressure may prevail in gas supply in the adjoining areas, said Titas Gas regretting the temporary inconvenience to the consumers.

