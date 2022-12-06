Gas supply to remain off for 11hrs in parts of Dhaka on Wednesday

Gas supply will remain suspended for 11 hours from 1pm to 12am (mid might) in different areas in capital Dhaka on Wednesday.

According to Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited, the areas where there will be no gas supply due to emergency works in the supply pipeline include Tejgaon, Mohakhali, Gulshan, Banani, Natunbazar, Badda, and Khilbaritek.

The adjoining areas will experience low pressure in gas supply, said Titas Gas regretting the temporary inconvenience of the consumers during the period.