Gas supply to be suspended for 12 hours on Thursday at Tongi

Energy

TBS Report
05 July, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 03:31 pm

Gas supply will be suspended from 8am to 8pm on Thursday in Tongi and adjacent areas of the capital. 

The suspension from Tongi's Cherag Ali road to Bhadam is due to an emergency replacement of the gas pipeline, the Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company said in a press release today.

Regretting the temporary inconvenience, the Titas Gas authorities said consumers in other adjacent areas may experience low pressure in gas supply.

Earlier, on 8 June gas supply remained suspended for 8 hours on both sides of Dhaka-Aricha highway including Savar municipal area.

 

