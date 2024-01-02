Gas supply to be halted in parts of Dhaka for five hours tomorrow

Energy

TBS Report
02 January, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2024, 06:05 pm

Related News

Gas supply to be halted in parts of Dhaka for five hours tomorrow

The areas where gas supply will be suspended are: Nikunja-1, Nikunja-2, Khilkhet, Namapara, Concord City, Uttarkhan, Dakshinkhan, Bashundhara residential area and Joarsahara

TBS Report
02 January, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2024, 06:05 pm
Gas supply to be halted in parts of Dhaka for five hours tomorrow

Gas supply will remain suspended in different areas of the capital from 12:00pm to 5:00pm tomorrow (3 January 2024) due to gas pipeline replacement works.

The areas where gas supply will be suspended are: Nikunja-1, Nikunja-2, Khilkhet, Namapara, Concord City, Uttarkhan, Dakshinkhan, Bashundhara residential area and Joarsahara, according to a notice issued by Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited.

Consumers in adjoining areas may experience low pressure in gas supply, said the notice.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Bangladesh / Top News

Gas supply suspended / Dhaka / Titas

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Chaabi House: Where form follows fiction

Chaabi House: Where form follows fiction

5h | Habitat
Photo: Rajib Dhar

The pentennial poster fest

5h | Features
National Archives Building in Agargaon houses documents like newspapers, maps, gazettes, government publications, political manifestos and land records of historical values. Photos: Rajib Dhar

National Archives: Inside Bangladesh's largest repository of historical documents

9h | Panorama
The big Doomsday theme last year was the existential risk from rapidly evolving AI technology. Elon Musk says Tesla has the finest in apocalypse technology. Photo: Collected

Apocalypse now? Only in our fevered dreams

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Private credit growth slows despite rising deposits

Private credit growth slows despite rising deposits

4h | Videos
Import and export of readymade garments; Confusion over 15% VAT law at ports

Import and export of readymade garments; Confusion over 15% VAT law at ports

5h | Videos
Kyiv has continued to export grains from key deep-sea ports

Kyiv has continued to export grains from key deep-sea ports

7h | Videos
Wind, solar and batteries grow despite economic challenges

Wind, solar and batteries grow despite economic challenges

22h | Videos