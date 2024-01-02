Gas supply to be halted in parts of Dhaka for five hours tomorrow

Gas supply will remain suspended in different areas of the capital from 12:00pm to 5:00pm tomorrow (3 January 2024) due to gas pipeline replacement works.

The areas where gas supply will be suspended are: Nikunja-1, Nikunja-2, Khilkhet, Namapara, Concord City, Uttarkhan, Dakshinkhan, Bashundhara residential area and Joarsahara, according to a notice issued by Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited.

Consumers in adjoining areas may experience low pressure in gas supply, said the notice.