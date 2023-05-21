Gas supply from another floating LNG terminal resumes after 9 days

UNB
21 May, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2023, 06:02 pm

Representational image
Representational image

Full scale gas supply from one of the Maheshkhali floating LNG terminals, which remained suspended from 11 May due to the impact of cyclonic storm Mocha, resumed on Saturday.

Aslam Alam, public relations officer (information officer) of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry, said the operation of one of the floating LNG terminal in Mahishkhali of Cox's Bazar district resumed on Saturday night.

Earlier, the gas supply from the two LNG terminals in Maheshkhali was suspended due to the impact of Cyclone Mocha from 11 May.

On 16 May, the authorities resumed the operation of one of the floating LNG terminals.

With the resumption of gas supply from the second floating LNG terminal, some 800 million cubic feet of gas (mmcfd) is being added to the national pipeline from the two LNG terminals.

People of the country, especially the residents of Chattogram, faced frequent load shedding for several days due to the suspension of the gas supply from these two LNG terminals.

Production in many factories also remained suspended due to gas shortage.

