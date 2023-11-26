Gas reserves found in another well in Sylhet’s Haripur gas field

UNB
26 November, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2023, 05:19 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Reuters
Representational Image. Photo: Reuters

New gas reserve has been found in well No 10 under the Sylhet Gas Field Limited in Jaintapur upazila of the district.

Sylhet Gas Field Limited (SGFL) Director Mohammad Mizanur Rahman said, 13 million cubic feet of gas can be extracted daily from the well.

"We are expecting to extract 13 million cubic feet of gas per day from the layer," he said.

This new well located in the middle of Hagla Haor of the upazila remains submerged in the monsoon but it becomes dry in the dry season.

In 2018, a three-dimensional geological survey found gas in the Sylhet gas field. Following that, a Chinese company started the excavation work.

The minimum market value of gas found in the well is TK3,600 crore, according to stakeholders.

Around TK203 crore have been spent on the project.

Earlier, gas production commenced on 22 November from the previously abandoned Well No. 2 in Sylhet's Kailastila, injecting an additional 7 million cubic feet of gas into the national grid daily.

