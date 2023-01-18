Gas prices hiked for industries, effective from 1 February

Energy

TBS Report 
18 January, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2023, 01:34 pm

Related News

Gas prices hiked for industries, effective from 1 February

TBS Report 
18 January, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2023, 01:34 pm
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The government has hiked the prices of gas for sectors other than residential, fertiliser, and tea production. The new prices will be effective from 1 February.

A gazette notification announcing the new rates was issued by the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources on Wednesday (18 January).

With the latest development, the price of gas used for power generation will increase from current Tk5.02 to Tk14 per cubic metre.

Also, the price of gas for captive power plants will rise to Tk30 from Tk16. For large industries, the rate is going up to Tk30 from Tk11.98.

Now time for gas tariff rise

This is the second time the government has used its newly-granted authority to adjust the power and gas prices without a public hearing.

In June last year, Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) raised the average price of gas by 22.78% for retail consumers.

More to follow... 

Bangladesh / Top News

gas price hike / Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) / Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Is capitalism racist?

Is capitalism racist?

3h | Panorama
Zero Idea: Carving out a space for science on social media

Zero Idea: Carving out a space for science on social media

4h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Will foreign universities succeed in India?

2h | Panorama
In a green roof soil can be placed on specific portions of the roof or the entire surface, depending on the owner’s preference, and plants and/or trees are planted onto that soil. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Green roof: Why use potted plants when you can grow trees on a roof?

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

13 steps to get out rid of your comfort zone

13 steps to get out rid of your comfort zone

2h | TBS Career
U-19 women cricketers set record on world stage

U-19 women cricketers set record on world stage

15h | TBS SPORTS
'Faraaz' is based on the incident of Holy Artisan

'Faraaz' is based on the incident of Holy Artisan

17h | TBS Entertainment
Why Most of the Plane Crashes Happen in Nepal?

Why Most of the Plane Crashes Happen in Nepal?

19h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

4
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

5
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

6
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC