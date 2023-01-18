Gas prices hiked for industries, effective from 1 February

The government has hiked the prices of gas for sectors other than residential, fertiliser, and tea production. The new prices will be effective from 1 February.

A gazette notification announcing the new rates was issued by the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources on Wednesday (18 January).

With the latest development, the price of gas used for power generation will increase from current Tk5.02 to Tk14 per cubic metre.

Also, the price of gas for captive power plants will rise to Tk30 from Tk16. For large industries, the rate is going up to Tk30 from Tk11.98.

This is the second time the government has used its newly-granted authority to adjust the power and gas prices without a public hearing.

In June last year, Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) raised the average price of gas by 22.78% for retail consumers.

More to follow...