Gas, electricity prices will also decline in country if fuel prices keep falling globally: Tawfiq-E-Elahi

If the downward trend of fuel prices in the international market continues for a few more months, gas and electricity prices will also see the downward adjustment in the local market, said Dr Tawfiq-E-Elahi Chowdhury, Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Affairs advisor to the prime minister.

He said this while talking to reporters on Thursday at a magazine unveiling ceremony of the book "Empowering Bangladesh" at the capital's Biddut Bhaban, organised by the Forum for Energy Reporters Bangladesh.

On 18 January, the Energy and Mineral Resources Division hiked the gas price by maximum 179%, citing the energy price volatility in the global market and its impact on Bangladesh as it imports LNG.

Since the beginning of this year, the retail electricity price has also been hiked three times by 15%.

Photo: TBS

At present, the price of spot market LNG is $12 per mmBtu, which reached $60 per mmBtu at point last year.

Talking about the power supply situation amid the ongoing irrigation and summer season, he said, the government has increased gas supply to the gas-power plants which helped meet electricity demand.

"If the Russia-Ukraine war situation does not impact the global energy market in future, electricity supply situation will remain as good as it is now," said the Power and Energy advisor.