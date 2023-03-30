Gas, electricity prices will also decline in country if fuel prices keep falling globally: Tawfiq-E-Elahi

Energy

TBS Report
30 March, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2023, 12:36 pm

Related News

Gas, electricity prices will also decline in country if fuel prices keep falling globally: Tawfiq-E-Elahi

TBS Report
30 March, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2023, 12:36 pm
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Photo: MumitM/TBS

If the downward trend of fuel prices in the international market continues for a few more months, gas and electricity prices will also see the downward adjustment in the local market, said Dr Tawfiq-E-Elahi Chowdhury, Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Affairs advisor to the prime minister.

He said this while talking to reporters on Thursday at a magazine unveiling ceremony of the book "Empowering Bangladesh" at the capital's Biddut Bhaban, organised by the Forum for Energy Reporters Bangladesh.

On 18 January, the Energy and Mineral Resources Division hiked the gas price by maximum 179%, citing the energy price volatility in the global market and its impact on Bangladesh as it imports LNG.

Since the beginning of this year, the retail electricity price has also been hiked three times by 15%.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

At present, the price of spot market LNG is $12 per mmBtu, which reached $60 per mmBtu at point last year.

Talking about the power supply situation amid the ongoing irrigation and summer season, he said, the government has increased gas supply to the gas-power plants which helped meet electricity demand.

"If the Russia-Ukraine war situation does not impact the global energy market in future, electricity supply situation will remain as good as it is now," said the Power and Energy advisor.

Bangladesh / Top News

Fuel Price / LNG / Gas

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Paradise Kingfisher. Photo: John Cornforth

Into the world of avian tail feathers

2h | Earth
Kishoreganj produces around 1,500 metric tons of dried fish yearly. Of this, more than 800 metric tons are produced in Kuliarchar Das Para Dangi. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A fishing village by Kalni river: The charm and economics of Das Para Shutki Dangi

4h | Panorama
Masum Billah, Journalist, Sketch: TBS

Where are we with the Myanmar case at the ICJ?

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Policymakers keep solving the wrong banking problem

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

At what age human are the smartest?

At what age human are the smartest?

2h | TBS Stories
After 13 years, Rajshahi's Raj Tilak Cinema hall is being opened again

After 13 years, Rajshahi's Raj Tilak Cinema hall is being opened again

2h | TBS Entertainment
Messi in 100 goal club for the national team

Messi in 100 goal club for the national team

17h | TBS SPORTS
Teams can pick starting XIs after toss

Teams can pick starting XIs after toss

14h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

3
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year