Gas crisis to resolve soon as Bibiyana field production almost fully resumed

TBS Report
06 April, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2022, 08:44 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Gas production at the Bibiyana gas field has almost fully resumed after a four-day emergency maintenance work that impacted households and industrial production. 

A press release issued by the Ministry of Power Energy and Mineral Resource Wednesday (6 April) said that a sudden gas supply shortage at the Bibiyana gas field caused low gas pressure in some parts of the country from the first of Ramadan. 

"However, we have begun to overcome this crisis as the field is producing 1100mmcf gas per day, thanks to the tireless work of our experienced engineers," reads the release. 

It further assured that additional 70mmcf gas will be added to the national grid and a cargo of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) managed to meet the crisis which will arrive by Thursday. 

As per Petrobangla data, the Bibiyana gas field supplied 1100mmcf gas on Tuesday and the total supply to the national grid was 2713mmcf. 

Nazmul Ahsan, chairman of Petrobangla told the Business Standard that the wells would have not been possible to take online without a quick response. 

"After the closure of the wells, we took prompt action and sent a three-member committee to the scene. Field operator, Chevron also worked hard to fix the problem. Therefore, we were able to take a well online within the first day of the incident," he said. 

"Out of six wells, four have resumed production and one well also come into production by tomorrow. But remaining one well will take a few days to fix," added Nazmul.

