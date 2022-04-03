Gas crisis hits Dhaka on first day of Ramadan

TBS Report
03 April, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2022, 10:10 pm

Gas crisis hits Dhaka on first day of Ramadan

TBS Report
03 April, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2022, 10:10 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A severe gas crisis spoiled the iftar plans on the very first day of Ramadan on Sunday of many Dhakaites and people living on the capital's outskirts Savar.   

The Energy Division said a technical fault in the country's largest Bibiyana gas field in Sylhet prompted the supply disruption, and assured of restoring the supply by Monday.

In the wake of the abrupt gas crunch Sunday, many of the citizens took to social media to vent anger on the authorities.    

Niamul Islam Siam, a dweller of Dhaka's Mugda area, said he could not prepare the iftar due to the gas crunch. He also failed to buy food in the evening from the restaurants already packed with people like him.

The Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited and the Energy Division expressed apologies for the inconvenience.

"The shortage emerged due to the supply drop at Bibiyana field. Out of a total six gas wells, we have already repaired one and the remaining would be repaired by tomorrow [Monday]," Engineer Md Salim Miah, director (operation) at Titas Gas, told The Business Standard.

On 30 March, Bibiyana field operator Chevron supplied around 1530 million cubic feet of gas (mmcf) from the field while the total supply in the country was 3,059mmcf. But on Sunday, Chevron supply dropped by around 100mmcf to 1,418, dealing a blow to consumers in Dhaka and adjacent areas.

Earlier, a press statement issued by the Power, Energy and Mineral Resource Ministry said power generation at some plants was also disrupted due to gas shortage following emergency repair and maintenance at Bibiyana gas field.

"As a result, power supply may be temporarily disrupted in some areas. The power department sincerely apologises for this inconvenience," the press note added. 

