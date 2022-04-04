Gas crisis to linger as Bibiyana maintenance may take 3 more days

Highlights

Gas crisis in Dhaka, Savar, Gazipur, Narayanganj for second day

2,400 apparel and textile factories fail to run machines

Crisis turns acute as 420mmcf gas supply drops due to maintenance work in six wells in Bibiyana field

Three out of six wells already online

Households spent another day of no or very poor gas supply in Dhaka, Savar, Ashulia, Gazipur and Narayanganj yesterday while numerous industries in these areas could not run their machines.

Many households with gas pipelines were not able to cook meals or prepare iftar as they could not use stoves.

Purchasing iftar from nearby restaurants also proved to be a daunting task as many eateries remained closed or had to cater to long queues of people.

Owners of around 2,400 apparel and textile factories are worried that they will miss shipment deadlines due to the gas crisis.

"Factory owners have urged the authorities to help them out as they are unable to carry out any production due to the lack of gas supply," said Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Vice President Shahidullah Azim.

The authorities, however, said that gas supply had started to improve and the situation will return to normal within the next three days.

Nazmul Ahsan, chairman of Petrobangla, said, "We are trying to solve the problem by tomorrow [Tuesday]. The situation has started to improve as three wells are already back online. Two out of the three remaining wells will resume supply by Tuesday.

"But one well could take a few more days to come online," he said.

Nazmul Ahsan said that around 420 one million cubic feet (mmcf) of gas fell out of the national grid due to the maintenance work at the Bibiyana field.

Bibiyana gas field has 26 wells that produce around 1,250mmcf gas. But the production dropped to 888mmcf on Sunday as the six wells had to undergo emergency maintenance.

Due to the supply shortage, around 700 dying and knit composite units at Savar, Ashulia and Gazipur areas failed to run their machines.

The gas crisis will make it difficult for factory owners to pay employees' wages and festival bonus, said Shadidullah Azim.

On the other hand, production has remained disrupted in 1,700 spinning and textile units for the last three days.

Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) President Mohammad Ali Khokon said low gas pressure has been a common problem for the industry for many years, but it has become acute in the last few days.

"The sudden closure of any production causes a big loss as it hampers fabric quality," said the BTMA president.

"As a result, none of the textile and spinning millers will be able to deliver products on time, which may take a toll on export earnings," he further added.

Meanwhile, Chevron Bangladesh, which operates the Bibiyana gas field, said that it has been making progress in returning the Bibiyana Gas Plant to full capacity, with production resuming at one of the two process facilities affected and one well today.

"The plant is running at a reduced rate after suspension of operations at six production wells in the field on April 3 following the discovery of some technical anomalies," reads a statement issued by Shaikh Jahidur Rahman, communications manager of Chevron Bangladesh.