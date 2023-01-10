Gas crisis in capital to abate soon: Titas Gas director

Gas flames of a mobile cooker are pictured in a private home, as Russia&#039;s invasion of Ukraine continues, in Bad Honnef near Bonn, Germany, 30 March 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Gas flames of a mobile cooker are pictured in a private home, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Bad Honnef near Bonn, Germany, 30 March 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

The gas supply situation in different parts of Dhaka will improve in the next couple of days, according to Titas Gas Director (Operation) Md Salim Mia.

The low gas pressure reported in different parts of the capital that occurred in the last few days was caused by a disruption in gas supply, he told The Business Standard.

Noting that gas pressure has slightly improved today (Tuesday) compared to what it was 2/3 days ago, the Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company director hoped that the situation will change within a day or two.

The gas crisis has become acute in several areas of the capital including Rampura, Mirpur, Khilgaon, Banasri, Mohakhali, and Bashundhara residential areas.

Stoves are not burning in houses in these areas as there is no gas pressure during the day (from 5am to 12pm). The residents of these areas are being forced to stay up to cook at night in the winter as the gas pressure increases in the dead of night.

