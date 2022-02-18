G-Volution keen to help make Bangladeshi locomotives green

TBS Report
18 February, 2022, 10:10 pm
18 February, 2022, 10:20 pm

Photo: Noor-A-Alam
British green technology company G-Volution and its global partner Xpronet Inc are keen to facilitate the green transformation of Bangladesh's diesel-based marine, locomotive and generator engines, representatives of the companies said at a programme at The Westin Dhaka on Thursday.

Xpronet CEO, Dean M Zunayed Miah, said, "G-Volution is interested to replace the country's diesel-based rail and vessel engines with its patented, low carbon, low emission dual-fuel engines capable of reducing fuel costs by 40% and carbon emissions by 90% of current levels."

"Following successful piloting in The United Kingdom (UK) and the United States of America, G-Volution is expecting wide adoption of its patented technologies by countries and corporations serious about sustainability," G-Volution CEO Chris Smith said.

Representatives of the two partnering British firms became initially acquainted with Bangladesh's positive stance on green transformation, at the COP 26 Summit in Glasgow last year.

The visiting team recently met top officials of the Rail and Marine ministries that expressed interest in the pilot and feasibility studies.

Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Advisor Salman Fazlur Rahman spoke as chief guest, and the British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Robert Chatterton Dickson, also addressed the event.

Zunayed Miah told The Business Standard, dual-fuel options will include cleaner fuels like liquefied petroleum gas, natural gas, or biofuel—based on their availability in a particular economy.

The Bangladesh-origin British businessman expressed readiness to convert thousands of diesel-based generator engines into dual-fuel ones.

