Fuel traders strike: Protesters not members of pump owners association, says president

The petrol pump owners who called an indefinite strike at petrol pumps across the country are not members of the Bangladesh Petroleum Dealers, Distribution, Agents and Petrol Pump Owners Association, said the organisation's president Nazmul Haque.

"Those who have called the strike are mainly carrying out the programme to demand a 7.50% commission from dealers on fuel sale. But a few days ago, the state minister for energy assured to resolve their demands by 30 September. So, there is no reason to protest now," he said at a press briefing in the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation's (BPC) head office on Sunday (3 September).

He also said, "We will wait till 30 September. If the demands are not met within this period, then we will go on strike."

Nazmul continued, "Those who have called the strike are not even members of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries. Yet, the BPC used to meet with them [non-members].

"A legal notice was sent to BPC in this regard but the corporation continued communicating with them. The BPC gave them shelter. Now we are being called to help stop the strike."

Following the strike, all fuel-carrying trucks at the Naraynganj depot were left idle.

Speaking at a separate press conference, BPC Director Anupam Barua said, "We were surprised to see that the strike was called after receiving assurance from the state minister. The DC has been asked to normalise the situation in Narayanganj. Parties concerned have been asked to strengthen security at depots in other districts.

He also said, "We are in touch with those who are on strike. Hopefully it will be withdrawn by today. If not, it will be resolved by discussing with them."

Meanwhile, a number of filling stations in Dhaka remained closed on Sunday after a faction of the Bangladesh Petrol Pump Owners Association, led by Sazzad Karim, announced a strike at petrol pumps across the country to press home its 3-point demand.

The demands include setting the fuel oil sales commission at 7.50%, publishing gazette recognising petrol pump owners as commission agents, clear announcement through gazette notification that value added tax (VAT) would not be applicable on the fares of tank-lorries and also gazette notification fixing the economic life of tank lorries which are over 25 years old.