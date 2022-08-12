Fuel sales drop by 34% after record price hike

Energy

Eyamin Sajid
12 August, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2022, 02:00 pm

Related News

Fuel sales drop by 34% after record price hike

Light and moderate vehicles rush to CNG usage

Eyamin Sajid
12 August, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2022, 02:00 pm

Infographic: TBS
Infographic: TBS

Sales of liquid fuel in the country registered a massive drop following the latest record fuel price hike of a maximum 51%.

Sales of liquid fuel dropped to a maximum of 34.10% till 10 August compared to the first day of this month.

Following the fuel price hike on 5 August, consumers are now shifting from liquid fuel to compressed natural gas (CNG) and auto gas.

The CNG and auto filling stations are now facing increasing vehicle pressure at the stations as more opt to switch to CNG from diesel and octane.

It now costs almost one-and-a-half times more to use diesel, octane and petrol to cover the same distance as a vehicle using CNG. 

Use of diesel oil, which is the most consumed petroleum product in the country being used by buses, goods-laden trucks, trains and waterways, has dropped by 16.02%.

Talking with petrol pump and CNG filling stations owners, it was learnt that they are seeing less demand for the diesel, petrol and octane, as people turn to CNG.

Kazi Raj Kader, manager at the All in One Ltd, which has a CNG filling station at Tejgaon and a petrol pump at Mohakhali, said they have noticed around 20% to 30% drop in diesel sales despite being right in front of the Mohakhali bus terminal from where inter-districts buses move.

"We are seeing huge pressure in our CNG filling stations since the fuel price adjustment. Cars and microbuses that used to run on diesel are now using CNG," he said. 

As per data from the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation, on the first day of August, total sales of diesel was 18,837 tonnes, which dropped to 15,819 tonnes on 10 August.

Sales of furnace oil, which is being used to generate electricity, has seen a record 34.10% fall while petrol, used by motorcycles and cars, has seen sales fall by 26.49% since the price hike.

On 1 August, sales of furnace oil was 4,109 tonnes, before falling to 2,708 tonnes, while petrol sales dropped from 1,846 tonnes to 1,357 tonnes.

Octane sales also sustained a 10.79% drop during the time.

Farhan Noor, general secretary of the Bangladesh CNG Filling Station and Conversion Workshop Owners Association, told The Business Standard that the dual-fuel vehicles used to digest 60% gas as fuel before the oil price hike.

"But now they are using around 75% gas to run the vehicles. For the rest of the fuel they depend on liquid fuel as gas is not available in all corners of the country," he said.

Numan Ahmed Taffader, general manager (Marketing) of the Padma Oil Company Limited, told The Business Standard that fuel demand dampened soon after the price adjustment order.

"However, the consumption is now almost back to the previous level with a slight decrease," he said.

Bangladesh / Top News

fuel / Fuel price hike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Some species of mantises resemble flowers, with just one exception — they hunt. Photo: Collected

Mantis memoir: A master predator

2h | Earth
Bye bye! Photographer: Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images North America via Bloomberg

Three major takeaways from the FBI search on Trump’s home

23h | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Big dreams in small rooms: The aspiring nurses of Geneva Camp

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with toxic people at work

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

What's next after searching Trump's house

What's next after searching Trump's house

4h | Videos
Dollar rate increasing in open market despite various initiatives by central bank

Dollar rate increasing in open market despite various initiatives by central bank

4h | Videos
Salimullah Khan on Joddopi Amar Guru

Salimullah Khan on Joddopi Amar Guru

4h | Videos
US wants to turn Taiwan into Ukraine, says China

US wants to turn Taiwan into Ukraine, says China

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

3
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

4
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

5
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system

6
Anwar Group looks beyond slowdown – invests Tk5,000cr
Economy

Anwar Group looks beyond slowdown – invests Tk5,000cr