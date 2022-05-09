Fuel oil crisis hits filling stations in northern districts

Vehicles in eight northern districts are not getting fuel oil at the petrol pumps to run the wheels as the supply of fuel oil remained stopped after Eid-ul-Fitr, causing immense suffering to people.

According to petrol pump owners, petrol, octane and diesel are supplied to the railway head depot in Parbatipur of Dinajpur from Chattogram through Khulna to meet the demand of eight districts of the northern region.

The authorities concerned did not supply even one litre of petrol to the depot after Eid which created a huge fuel crisis in the region.

An official of the local Petrobangla office said he doesn't know when the next shipment of fuel oil will reach the Parbatipur depot.

He, however, said a freight train started the journey from Khulna to Dinajpur on Monday.

Meanwhile, petrol pumps have been supplying octane on a limited scale which does not meet the demand.

Petobangla had supplied two lakh litres of petrol to Dinajpur depot from Khulna before Eid. On the other hand, it supplied the same amount of octane on Sunday (May 8) which is not sufficient to meet the demand.

Md Imran, manager of Parbatipur head depot, said, eight northern districts have 125 petrol pumps. Oil tankers from these pumps are waiting in queues at the depot for oil.

Petrobangla set up a head depot at Parbatipur rail station to supply fuel oil to eight northern districts to meet of demand for fuel oil.