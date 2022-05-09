Fuel oil crisis hits filling stations in northern districts

Energy

UNB 
09 May, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2022, 01:29 pm

Related News

Fuel oil crisis hits filling stations in northern districts

UNB 
09 May, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2022, 01:29 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Vehicles in eight northern districts are not getting fuel oil at the petrol pumps to run the wheels as the supply of fuel oil remained stopped after Eid-ul-Fitr, causing immense suffering to people.

According to petrol pump owners, petrol, octane and diesel are supplied to the railway head depot in Parbatipur of Dinajpur from Chattogram through Khulna to meet the demand of eight districts of the northern region.

The authorities concerned did not supply even one litre of petrol to the depot after Eid which created a huge fuel crisis in the region.

An official of the local Petrobangla office said he doesn't know when the next shipment of fuel oil will reach the Parbatipur depot.

He, however, said a freight train started the journey from Khulna to Dinajpur on Monday. 

Meanwhile, petrol pumps have been supplying octane on a limited scale which does not meet the demand.

Petobangla had supplied two lakh litres of petrol to Dinajpur depot from Khulna before Eid. On the other hand, it supplied the same amount of octane on Sunday (May 8) which is not sufficient to meet the demand.

Md Imran, manager of Parbatipur head depot, said, eight northern districts have 125 petrol pumps. Oil tankers from these pumps are waiting in queues at the depot for oil. 

Petrobangla set up a head depot at Parbatipur rail station to supply fuel oil to eight northern districts to meet of demand for fuel oil.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh / fuel crisis / Northern Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Make your home spill-proof with this stain guard

Make your home spill-proof with this stain guard

3h | Brands
Journalists holding banners and placards in protest to the Digital Security Act in front of the Press Club in October 2018. Photo: Reuters

‘Imposing restrictions on the press or an individual's free speech is a fairly popular idea in Bangladesh’ 

4h | Panorama
A compact washing machine for a minimalist lifestyle

A compact washing machine for a minimalist lifestyle

4h | Brands
With a microscopic camera, comes microscopic disappointments – Oppo F21 Pro

With a microscopic camera, comes microscopic disappointments – Oppo F21 Pro

6h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

2h | Videos
Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

4h | Videos
Gifts for mom on Mother's Day

Gifts for mom on Mother's Day

21h | Videos
Russia losses another ship at Black Sea

Russia losses another ship at Black Sea

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

2
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

3
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Khulna-Mongla rail link: Project progress 90%, to be operational by Dec

6
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play