Four districts to face gas supply suspension for 60 hrs from tomorrow

At least four districts of the country – Bogura, Rajshahi, Pabna and Sirajganj – will face gas supply suspension for 60 hours from tomorrow (15 February) in areas covered by the Paschimanchal Gas Company Limited (PGCL).

The suspension will occur as the company will do maintenance work on gas transmission lines in the said regions, the PGCL said in a press statement today (14 February).

The suspension will begin at 8pm Thursday and last till 8am Sunday (18 February).

According to the press statement, the PGCL will conduct work of replacing the 30-inch transmission gas pipeline in the Hatikumrul area of Sirajganj.

According to the PGCL, there are over 1.29 lakh customers in the northern districts under it.

The company supplies gas to 10 power plants, 53 captive power plants, 31 CNG stations, 133 industrial establishments, 332 commercial establishments, and 1,28,852 residential customers.