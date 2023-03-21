Former senior secretary Nurul Amin made new BERC chairman

Energy

TBS Report
21 March, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2023, 07:39 pm

Former senior secretary Md Nurul Amin has been appointed as the new chairman of Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC), reads a notice of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources issued on Tuesday.

BERC is the regulatory body of the power and energy sector of the country that issues licences for businesses in the sector and determines the price and tariff of electricity and natural gas.

However, since the beginning of this year, the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources is regulating the pricing by amending the BERC Act 2003.   

In the last two months, people have been shocked with the electricity price hike by three times to 15% and historic natural gas price by maximum 179%.

Before his retirement, Md Nurul Amin served as senior secretary in the Planning Division. Prior to that, he had served as the acting secretary of the Ministry of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs.

He joined the BCS administration cadre in 1986. In his professional life he served in various important positions. 

In 1984, Nurul Amin received his master's degree in management from University of Dhaka.

He was born on 10 June, 1961 in Aitpara village of Paschim Subidpur union of Faridganj upazila of Chandpur district.

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC)

