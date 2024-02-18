FBCCI urges for strengthening oil, gas exploration to ensure uninterrupted supply to industries

Photo: Courtesy
The businessmen have urged the government to strengthen efforts for exploration of oil, coal, and gas from domestic sources to ensure uninterrupted energy supply for smooth operation of the industries.

They made this call at a meeting of the standing committee on 'Power, Energy and Utilities' of the Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), held at the Chamber building in Motijheel on Sunday.

FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam attended the meeting as the chief guest.

He said that uninterrupted energy supply is vital for traders. But due to several reasons, including the global crisis, the uninterrupted supply of energy to the factories is being disrupted, he said.

The FBCCI is in touch with the government on how to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the coming summer, he said.

Humayun Rashid, chairman of the committee and managing director and chief executive of Energypack Power Generation PLC said, "We have not yet reached the desired goal of infrastructure development for energy."

He emphasised cross-border trade to ensure energy supply for short-term solution.

FBCCI Vice President Munir Hossain, FBCCI Director Hafeez Harun, former director and chairman of Max Group Golam Mohammad Alamgir, and FBCCI Secretary General Muhammad Alamgir among others spoke at the event.

