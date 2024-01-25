Exploration of oil and gas from domestic sources to be strengthened: Nasrul Hamid

The exploration of oil and gas from all internal sources will be further strengthened, State Minister for Energy Nasrul Hamid said today (25 January).

Petrobangla has already started the drilling and re-drilling of 46 wells, adding 612 million cubic feet of gas to the national grid, said the state minister during his visit to the Shahbazpur gas field in Borhanuddin, Bhola.

Nasrul Hamid mentioned that 112 million cubic feet of gas has already been connected to the national grid as part of the exploration initiative in 2023.

He also added that the gas from Bhola will be transported to the mainland within three years through the pipeline currently under construction.

"Bhola is a gas-rich region. Initiatives have been taken to dig nine more exploration wells here," added the state minister.

He further mentioned that a two-dimensional seismic survey will be conducted in the Bhola river area, emphasising creating employment opportunities in Bhola by prioritising the establishment of industrial gas connections.

At present, 5 million cubic feet of gas are being extracted daily from Bhola for industrial establishments on the mainland in the form of CNG. The quantity will be increased to 25 million cubic feet in stages, he added.

Energy and Mineral Resources Division Secretary Md Nurul Alam accompanied the State Minister during his visit to Bhola district.